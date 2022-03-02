Update 0.17 Patch Notes

New Features
- added rainbows
- clicking the yard of a sail now pushes it away from the player, instead of pulling towards the player
- the small cargo crate now has a proper texture
- the big bottle sold in Al'Nilem now has a unique model
- various minor visual improvements with the fog and clouds
Balance Changes
- reduced drag on all boats
- increased the wind change rate in all regions
Bug Fixes
- increased the clipping distance of the camera, fixing the bug where distant islands would disappear when looked at directly
- jumping should now always work correctly
- falling through docks when disembarking should happen less often now
- fixed the gap in the terrain at the base of the Gold Rock mountain
- fixed a bug where the chip log would not work correctly after being purchased until the game was restarted
- fixed a bug where you could drink from bottles by bringing them close to the camera
- you can now place small items on crates of firewood and fishing hooks
- the collider of the sculptures crate is now the correct size
- various other minor bugfixes
Changed files in this update