Sailwind update for 2 March 2022

Update 0.17 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • added rainbows
  • clicking the yard of a sail now pushes it away from the player, instead of pulling towards the player
  • the small cargo crate now has a proper texture
  • the big bottle sold in Al'Nilem now has a unique model
  • various minor visual improvements with the fog and clouds

Balance Changes

  • reduced drag on all boats
  • increased the wind change rate in all regions

Bug Fixes

  • increased the clipping distance of the camera, fixing the bug where distant islands would disappear when looked at directly
  • jumping should now always work correctly
  • falling through docks when disembarking should happen less often now
  • fixed the gap in the terrain at the base of the Gold Rock mountain
  • fixed a bug where the chip log would not work correctly after being purchased until the game was restarted
  • fixed a bug where you could drink from bottles by bringing them close to the camera
  • you can now place small items on crates of firewood and fishing hooks
  • the collider of the sculptures crate is now the correct size
  • various other minor bugfixes

Changed files in this update

