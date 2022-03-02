 Skip to content

Climax Heroines update for 2 March 2022

Version 0.2

Version 0.2

Build 8299959

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix

  • Chinami can now use accessories
  • Holy Water didn't properly remove the zombiefication state, this has been fixed
  • Fixed wrong icons for the head, body armor and accessory categories
  • Quantum Leap spell now works as intended

Gameplay

  • Mining now yields 2-3 ores per a hit and have less hits avaivable per a node
  • You now get explained about the oar when you get it, instead of after defeating the boss

Grammar

  • Accesories are spelled as Accesory, not acessory
  • Shock description now works like it should
  • Purge no longer has "GuardPoison" in its description
  • You're now told that you got Anti-Crush, instead of an item
  • Removed the [9] shown when Morrigan talks

