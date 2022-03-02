Version 0.2

Bugfix
- Chinami can now use accessories
- Holy Water didn't properly remove the zombiefication state, this has been fixed
- Fixed wrong icons for the head, body armor and accessory categories
- Quantum Leap spell now works as intended
Gameplay
- Mining now yields 2-3 ores per a hit and have less hits avaivable per a node
- You now get explained about the oar when you get it, instead of after defeating the boss
Grammar
- Accesories are spelled as Accesory, not acessory
- Shock description now works like it should
- Purge no longer has "GuardPoison" in its description
- You're now told that you got Anti-Crush, instead of an item
- Removed the [9] shown when Morrigan talks
Changed files in this update