Condo Hub & Riptide Retreat (0.15.0.0)

Condo Hub

Condo browsing now has a physical location! Join friends’ and public players’ Condos through the Condo Hub, located in the Tower. There are 68 doorways that display all currently open Condos, options to enter your own Condo, and a directory list to easily find your friends or active Condos.





You can connect to the Condo Hub through any Plaza or through the menu!

The Condo Hub features different styled doorways based on the Condo map that is being hosted.

Friends-only Condos also show up in the Condo Hub, making it much easier to find your friend's Condos!

Don't worry, you can also adjust your Canvas settings in the hub as well.

We put a lot of effort into making this Condo Hub immersive and fun! When Condos are busy, you'll notice different sounds and visuals to represent that! This is part of our goal to connect more areas of the game together, rather than keeping them separated into menus.

Accelerate: Riptide Retreat

A new Accelerate map is now available to play! Get ready for exciting hillside turns, long stretches of relaxing sandy beaches, and dangerous jumps across the docks!









Sweet Suites got a fresh new coat of paint and was remodeled.



The theater now has a more visible sign!



Tower Glove & General Building Improvements/Fixes

Condo Tools have been packed into the all new Tower Glove!

Now you’ll have more space in your hotbar, and easier access to each tool. The Tower Glove displays the features of selected items conveniently on its screen!

The Tower Glove also comes with improvements to all the tools. Tower Glove is the next step for us to add more building tools that are easier for everyone to use.

Optimizations & General Bug Fixes

As with all our major updates, there's also a bunch of optimizations and general bug fixes throughout the game.

Changes

Condo Hub!

New Map - Accelerate: Riptide Retreat

January/February 2022 Plaza Update

Tower Glove!

Plaza: Added Hearts Hat, Small Heart Backpack, Heart Bearpack, Heart Halo, Heart Icon, and Chocolate Fountain Backpack to Tower Threads

Plaza: Added Cupid Catsack to Celebrations

Plaza: Added Throwable Beating Heart and Beating Heart to Toy Stop

Plaza: Added Rope Ladder, Climbable Rope, and Woodend Ladder to D.I.Y.

Plaza: Added Huge Fireplace to Sweet Suites

Plaza: "The Pinhead - Custom Bowling" store NPC inside the bowling alley now has its own unique character model.

Game Worlds: Votemap no longer does roulette animation unless there is a tie vote

Game Worlds: Votemap now more clearly shows the count of players voting for a specific map

Game World Ports: If the host closes the game world server, you will now automatically be taken back to the Game World Ports server

Game World Ports: Moved the teleport back to Plaza from the center of the Game World Ports to the doorway where the Plaza would be (more work to be done on this aspect later)

Game World Ports: Added location information for each port

Game World Ports: Moved spawn points of Game World Ports to the center of the ports building

UI: Added an option to return to the Game World Ports in the pause menu while you are in a Game World

UI: Moved the Settings button below the Collection Book button (and updated it slightly to match the menu style more)

Condo: Advanced edit mode now automatically opens the item finder and the inventory UI

Condo: Targeter tool now sets the starting position of a rope item, then the ending position of a rope item instead of just the ending position

Condo: Targeter Tool now shows a teleporter location visualizer when setting a teleporter location and allows you to adjust the angle with mouse wheel

Condo: Improved the target positioning preview for string items (now shows indicators on both the start and end positions while having a tool or inventory open)

Condo: Reduced color saturation for C_House's grass

Ball Race: Reduced bonus HUD effects

Minigolf: Reduced color saturation on a variety of minigolf maps for the course greens

Bug Fixes

Condo: Item scale rounding desync issue should be a thing of the past. Now scale for items adjusted by Condo owners is better rounded

Condo: Fixed undo not working properly if you stashed a canvas primitive

Condo: Fixed undo not applying the correct scale to canvas primitives

Condo: Fixed the Copycat tool always copying the last color of an item when copying from an item that has multiple colors to an item that only has one color

Condo: Fixed Set Target option for targeter item editing (teleporters, ropes, etc.) keeping the mouse cursor on when it shouldn't

Condo: Fixed reset transform button not resetting transform setting properly on the Transformer tool

Condo: Fixed collisions being incorrect for the fridge

Ball Race: Fixed some gaps in the kill bounds for Event Horizon

Ball Race: Fixed Paradise bonus level not counting pickups properly

Ball Race: Fixed bonus melon counts for Khromidro, Memories, and Oasis

Virus: Fixed weapon slot UI showing 1/0 for TNT, Adrenaline, etc. (now it shows the total ammo)

Virus: Fixed up crossbow materials

Virus: Fixed crossbow model displaying for a frame when you zoom in

Virus: Fixed infected missing footstep sounds

Game World Ports: Fixed panel UI cutting off the "press to join queue" prompt

Game World Ports: Fixed Plaza map showing up in the Game World Ports scoreboard

General: Fixed a couple of naming inconsistencies

General: Fixed sounds not playing while underwater

Plaza: Fixed being able to sit in a seat that is already occupied by another player

UI: Fixed health bar showing up while using tool weapons or in an instrument

UI: Fixed Workshop prompt (on C menu) not allowing you to vote or favorite items if you have already favorited or voted on an previous item

UI: Fixed help UI on pause menu having a back button when it didn't need one

Workshop: Improved Workshop favoriting system, now properly keeps track of items you have favorited throughout the game session (still working on retrieving previously favorited items from Steam)

Accelerate Changes

Accelerate: Tracks are now split up, they are their own level now. There are no longer 2 tracks per level

Accelerate: Bedzoom Track 2 is now called Hallway Raceway

Accelerate: Pine Valley Track 2 is now called Criss-Cross Rapids

Accelerate: Sunrise Isles Track 2 is now called Riptide Retreat

Accelerate: Reduced hard turn amount a bit

Accelerate: Reduced speed decrease when going over dirt

Accelerate: Item adjustments and balancing Beer is no longer given to the middle players (only top and first place), Bowling Ball is no longer given to players in behind, Triple Melons is now given to players in middle (and not players in lead), Magic Melon is now given to players in middle (and not players in lead), Bumper is no longer given to players in behind, All Powerful Sun is no longer given to the player in last place, Birb Shield is no longer given to players in behind, Flux is more common for players in last place. Moon Power and Dragon is given to players in last place a lot more commonly now

Accelerate: Improved item drops for 2 player games

Accelerate: Dragon, Moon Power, Flux, and All Powerful Sun items do not show up until 30 seconds into the race

Accelerate: Added new achievements for each track (as they are considered their own level now)

Accelerate: Homing bowling balls that you use will no longer ever hit you

Accelerate: Flux no longer changes your speed when you are boosting on ramps

Accelerate: Flux is now less commonly available after it was just used by another player

Accelerate: Beer and Bumper now blocks item hits (not powerup hits) if you are holding them behind you (except for the All Powerful Sun, it will always hit regardless of beer and bumper being behind you)

Accelerate: Adjusted Flux sounds

Accelerate: New engine sounds

Accelerate: Added sound when using the Birb powerup

Accelerate: Added sound when hitting beer

Accelerate: Added water sounds when driving over water

Accelerate Bug Fixes

Accelerate: Fixed bowling ball colliding with the player who just launched it

Accelerate: Improved bounce collision detection for bowling balls

Accelerate: Bowling balls now properly handle ramps (as in, they ramp on ramps now)

Accelerate: Fixed Wishy Washy Waterfall not having achievement icons

Accelerate: Fixed “waiting for players” camera flickering

Accelerate: Fixed "you are going backwards" HUD element showing up for a split second even if you are going forwards

Accelerate: Fixed Flux sound not always playing for everyone

Accelerate: Fixed Flux sounds playing even after the powerup is over

Accelerate: Fixed a bug where if you change your workshop player model, it would clear your kart workshop model

Accelerate: Fixed homing bowling balls/sun showing up on the minimap very far away from the minimap

Accelerate: Fixed homing bowling balls/sun sometimes not animating or moving for clients

Accelerate: Fixed track 2 camera intros not playing for clients

Accelerate: Fixed homing bowling balls hitting debris of broken bowling balls

Accelerate: Fixed homing bowling balls hitting items that are held behind players

Accelerate: Fixed Bedzoom coin ramp path near the finish line not counting a lap

Accelerate: Various map fixes

