Update 22.03.02

Changes in version 22.03.02:
- The small quest "Letter of Friendship" is now available in Aldlyn.
You need Brad and Sandra in your group, open borders with Dorgania, the events with Mike and the release of a vampire in Kagabangui done, and the dialog with King Lancafew about his opinion on slavery.
Once you have all of these requirements, a guy with black hair will appear near the fountains in the middle of Aldlyn. He'll give you the quest to deliver a letter to his friend in Kagabangui.
The main purpose of this short quest is to guide people to the location of the half burned note lying on the ground in Kagabangui, which was added several updates ago, since this note is necessary to advance the events of the rebels but could be missed by players.
- Government route events of the rebellion are now done, and let you unlock the existing CG scene with Sinrul on this path as well now.
- Added re-made CGs for Flora's sex scene.
- The woman selling "Stinky Lotion" and "Obedience Drug" in Siriveta during the events of the rebel route in Dorgania now also sells those things to players on the government route when you've advanced the events far enough.
- After finishing the quest to arrest all rebels, if you freed the vampire during the events with Mike, you can find the vampire and a former rebel in a tent in Newkungu.
- Added Flaire's good path CG scene. The event starts after you talk with Flaire in her house at the thieves guild below Thremten, after you finished the second attack against the assassins and chose to help Flaire instead of betraying her.
- Added a full body CG for Vivian when you talk with her at the noble's living quarters or at the monsterhall.
- New CG scene with Vivian. The events for it start when you talk with her in the monsterhall after her oral scene, and her first dialog about the monsterhall.
- New CG scene with Dea. It starts with a dialog in your bedroom, when you had Dea's first CG scene, unlocked the secret onsen (and the peeping hole is open), and you had the scene with Sara and her Kunoichi in Aldlyn.
- New CG scene with Sara and her kunoichi. The scene becomes available after the new events with Dea.
Changed files in this update