Entity Researchers V1.0

Entity Researchers leaves Early Access March 2nd.
We are the Entity Investigation & Research Institute.
You just got hired by EIRI; researching and battling the Visitors, unknown entities that have invaded our world. A dark sci-fi dungeon crawling RPG with themes of exploration and survival.
Gameplay:
- Battle: Destroy entities to gain XP, currency and items.
- Explore: Investigate procedurally generated maps for entities and items.
- Research: Discover more about the entities.
- Refine: Craft/purchase/discover new items to improve your loadout.
- Advance: Defeat bosses to receive high rarity rewards.
Features:
- Hybrid real-time/turn-based battles.
- Randomized maps.
- 90 basic entities and 60 bosses.
- 10 secret entities.
- Randomized Unique entities.
- Randomized Unique items and 180+ standard items.
- 20+ moves with unique Critical bonuses.
- Hardcore mode.
