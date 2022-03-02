 Skip to content

Entity Researchers update for 2 March 2022

Entity Researchers V1.0

Entity Researchers V1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Entity Researchers leaves Early Access March 2nd.

We are the Entity Investigation & Research Institute.

You just got hired by EIRI; researching and battling the Visitors, unknown entities that have invaded our world. A dark sci-fi dungeon crawling RPG with themes of exploration and survival.

Gameplay:

  • Battle: Destroy entities to gain XP, currency and items.
  • Explore: Investigate procedurally generated maps for entities and items.
  • Research: Discover more about the entities.
  • Refine: Craft/purchase/discover new items to improve your loadout.
  • Advance: Defeat bosses to receive high rarity rewards.

Features:

  • Hybrid real-time/turn-based battles.
  • Randomized maps.
  • 90 basic entities and 60 bosses.
  • 10 secret entities.
  • Randomized Unique entities.
  • Randomized Unique items and 180+ standard items.
  • 20+ moves with unique Critical bonuses.
  • Hardcore mode.

