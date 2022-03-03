Cursed Posessions | Update v0.5.2.1

We've had great response from players about the last update, but we've found that Hantu were still not fast enough unless it was snowing. We've kept the lower speeds the same, but increased their speed when the fuse box has been off for some time during all weather.
-
[spoiler]Hantu can no longer turn on the power, as this would stop them accelerating[/spoiler]
-
Hantu have received hunt speed changes
- [spoiler]1.4 = 15°C+ [/spoiler]
- [spoiler]1.75 = 12°C [/spoiler]
- [spoiler]2.1 = 9°C [/spoiler]
- [spoiler]2.3 = 6°C [/spoiler]
- [spoiler]2.5 = 3°C [/spoiler]
- [spoiler]2.7 = 0°C [/spoiler]
- Fixed a bug where the tarot cards did not drop properly after drawing a hanged man, causing them to be in your inventory again after being revived
- Fixed a bug where the tarot card animation did not play when you used them again after drawing a hanged man
- Fixed a bug where the voodoo doll wouldn't start a hunt when used with no sanity
- Fixed a bug where the voodoo doll and tower card would sometimes require the lights to be off to get an interaction
- Fixed a bug where the weather particles wouldn't always be visible after you were revived
- Fixed an issue where it was hard to take a photo of the crawling ghosts
- Fixed a bug where the parabolic sounds could change sound while they were playing
- Fixed a bug where the Banshee parabolic sound volume was fading in and out
- Fixed a bug where Banshees would not be able to detect voices and equipment during hunts if the Banshee target was outside
- Fixed a bug where voice recognition, some ghost traits and events were not working in rooms after the light was blown
- Fixed a bug where multiple players were being revived during Nightmare hunts when the high priestess card was drawn
- Fixed a bug where the devil, hermit and death tarot card could stop the hunt if used as soon as a hunt started
- Fixed a bug where Phantoms were showing in ghost photos taken by other players
- Fixed a bug where the devil card would not work if you had high sanity with a Shade
- Fixed a bug where the ghost would sometimes move during the hunt grace period
Changed files in this update