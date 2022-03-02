 Skip to content

Cricket 22 update for 2 March 2022

Update Notes - Build 2145

Update notes below:

Added coloured bowler towel

Added Star Player option to career mode

Added thermal vision to match review and BARS

Added new pace bowling action

Added additional props to Stadium Creator

Balanced various areas of Big XI Online Leagues

Balanced fair play points to be harsher for unfair play in Big XI Online Leagues

Resolved line-up limit exploits in Big XI Online Leagues

Tuned AI behaviour

Improved UI

Improved fielding

Improved general stability

