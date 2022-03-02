Update Notes - Build 2145

Update notes below:
Added coloured bowler towel
Added Star Player option to career mode
Added thermal vision to match review and BARS
Added new pace bowling action
Added additional props to Stadium Creator
Balanced various areas of Big XI Online Leagues
Balanced fair play points to be harsher for unfair play in Big XI Online Leagues
Resolved line-up limit exploits in Big XI Online Leagues
Tuned AI behaviour
Improved UI
Improved fielding
Improved general stability
Enjoy!
Changed depots in support branch