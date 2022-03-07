Patch 0.7.17

Greetings medievalists!
The new hotfix (0.7.17) is now live on all of the platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.
Bugs and Fixes
- Fixed crash caused by settlers trying to install a Structure Pile.
- Fixed crash caused by canceling relocated structures mid-construction on the same voxel several times, using the assigned keybind.
- Fixed crash caused by drafting a settler that is sleeping in a bed via keybind,
- Fixed the issue where undrafted stances of settlers couldn’t be modified through the Manage menu when other settlers are traveling with a caravan.
- Fixed the issue that caused merchant idling behavior to bug out if a merchant's stall is locked away or walled off.
- Fixed the issue that caused settlers not to sow the fields when seeds become available.
- Fixed the issue where a roof blueprint could be placed and built overlapped over Floor Tiles, with no warning messages displayed.
- Fixed the issue where the structure piles would multiply if their installation was canceled multiple times via the assigned keybind.
- Percentages in the production speed modifiers in the selection panel of a production structure are color-coded now.
- All variations of research tables now count for the warning message “research table missing”. Also, all research tables unlock the research panel (if the player somehow purchases an advanced research table before constructing the basic one).
Foxy Voxel
