[Maintenance] Regular Maintenance on March 3rd

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We are here to inform you that regular maintenance will be conducted to provide a better quality of service.

◆ Maintenance Announcement

Date: Thursday, March 3rd

Duration: Approx. 7hrs 10min

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]From[/th]

[th]To[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]March 3rd 00:50[/td]

[td]March 3rd 08:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PST[/td]

[td]March 2nd 16:50[/td]

[td]March 3rd 00:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]March 3rd 09:50[/td]

[td]March 3rd 17:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Contents: Server Optimization and Future Updates

Rewards: Gruton Coins x2000, Mats x6, Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x6, Energy Converters x4

※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]March 4th 01:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PST[/td]

[td]March 3rd 17:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]March 4th 10:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance. So please make sure to log-out in a safe environment to ensure nothing happens to your account during this time.

For further details, please refer to the STEAM Update Announcement.

We will try our best to return your love and support by providing the best service.

Thank you.