 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Inferna update for 2 March 2022

UPDATE 02.03.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8299278 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • You can now open a whole stack of chests at once

Changes

  • City of Ardnas is slightly bigger and had it's ground vegetation & texturing tweaked
  • City of Nodrog is slightly bigger and had it's ground vegetation tweaked
  • Various performance improvements to exp orbs, hp/mp steal particles and damage reflection effects
  • Hp/Mp steal particles had their visuals tweaked & spawn slightly varied to prevent stacking
  • Internal update of vegetation rendering shaders (slight performance boost without any significant visual changes)
  • Audio is rotated to the cameras direction instead of the players
  • Tweaked heavy snow weather to not obscure the view as much when zoomed out far
  • Tweaked tincture of enchanting and corrupted soul icon color slightly to be more distinct from the combining one
  • Tweaked npc name positions

Balance updates

  • Gray fox kills are also counted for the "New Arrival" quest

Bugfixes

  • Fixed item rarity outline/glow in the ui not being aligned properly
  • Fixed mana absorb effects glowing red instead of blue
  • Fixed valuable item confirmation popup buttons not being translated
  • Fixed auto-attack running around large monsters instead of attacking them in some cases

Changed files in this update

Inferna Windows Depot 1191331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.