UPDATE 02.03.2022

New Features
- You can now open a whole stack of chests at once
Changes
- City of Ardnas is slightly bigger and had it's ground vegetation & texturing tweaked
- City of Nodrog is slightly bigger and had it's ground vegetation tweaked
- Various performance improvements to exp orbs, hp/mp steal particles and damage reflection effects
- Hp/Mp steal particles had their visuals tweaked & spawn slightly varied to prevent stacking
- Internal update of vegetation rendering shaders (slight performance boost without any significant visual changes)
- Audio is rotated to the cameras direction instead of the players
- Tweaked heavy snow weather to not obscure the view as much when zoomed out far
- Tweaked tincture of enchanting and corrupted soul icon color slightly to be more distinct from the combining one
- Tweaked npc name positions
Balance updates
- Gray fox kills are also counted for the "New Arrival" quest
Bugfixes
- Fixed item rarity outline/glow in the ui not being aligned properly
- Fixed mana absorb effects glowing red instead of blue
- Fixed valuable item confirmation popup buttons not being translated
- Fixed auto-attack running around large monsters instead of attacking them in some cases
Changed files in this update