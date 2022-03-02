[Rocco's Island] Official Release Note

Hello All,

We are very excited to announce our official release ver. 1.00 today. Thank you everyone for playing and testing along with us during Early Access. We initially ran a Demo of Rocco's Island during Steam Game Festival in October of 2020. A lot has changed in the course of development throughout the months.

Ring to End the Pain is the first episode of a much wider universe and series of stories that are currently under development. The team hopes that many enjoy the ending of our first episode unveiling the secrets of Rocco's Island.

This project couldn't have been done without the help of many testers and players on Steam community. We want to take this moment to really thank everyone who have been very supportive throughout the way.

Our Original Soundtrack of Rocco's Island: Ring to End the Pain will also be available for you to listen on streaming services very soon. They are also available on our Youtube channel playlist.

Enjoy,

Team Cogoo

-- On our next update --

We plan to add controller support

We plant to add a hard mode just to add a little more challenge