Fixed that key does not respond in Handle Mode
Fixed that the window of list of Rune could not be scrolled in Handle Mode
Fixed that floors that are not unlocked could be teleported to in Handle Mode
Fixed that acquire button for Smelt Gems does not respond immediately in Handle Mode
Fixed that key guidance does not occur after Handle Mode home screen has emerged
Fixed that list of quick actions for controller will be unexpectedly displayed in Key&Mouse Mode
Added new NPC event Goblin Girl which can drop Chaos Rune Crystal Shard
Never Return update for 2 March 2022
Update V8.02
Fixed that key does not respond in Handle Mode
Changed files in this update