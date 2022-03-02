 Skip to content

Never Return update for 2 March 2022

Update V8.02

Share · View all patches · Build 8299074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed that key does not respond in Handle Mode

Fixed that the window of list of Rune could not be scrolled in Handle Mode

Fixed that floors that are not unlocked could be teleported to in Handle Mode

Fixed that acquire button for Smelt Gems does not respond immediately in Handle Mode

Fixed that key guidance does not occur after Handle Mode home screen has emerged

Fixed that list of quick actions for controller will be unexpectedly displayed in Key&Mouse Mode

Added new NPC event Goblin Girl which can drop Chaos Rune Crystal Shard

