NEW Visual Effects! (...and some bug fixes)

Hi all! We're excited to post this small, but very cool update! We've begun a revamp of some of the visual effects in the game! We still have much more in the works, but for now, have a taste of some of these new effects:
- New Booster trails for all characters
- more effects when racing/interacting with players and track.
- New sound effects on the main menu! Nice and crispy!
Oh yeah and we also fixed some bugs...
- Fixed UI bugs
- Fixed bug where level and some XP information was not properly displayed on the main menu.
- Removed "extra coin icon" from main menu and Profile leftover from Valentines Event.
- Fixed Bug where the game would softlock after completing or would not run the tutorial level.
- Fixed Bug where after a first local race, the track selection on the Track Vote Menu would not refresh for each local race thereafter.
- Optimized some online interaction in the menu transitions.
- Other minor bug fixes and optimizations.
Changed files in this update