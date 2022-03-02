 Skip to content

Rocket Rumble update for 2 March 2022

NEW Visual Effects! (...and some bug fixes)

Build 8298999

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all! We're excited to post this small, but very cool update! We've begun a revamp of some of the visual effects in the game! We still have much more in the works, but for now, have a taste of some of these new effects:

  • New Booster trails for all characters
  • more effects when racing/interacting with players and track.
  • New sound effects on the main menu! Nice and crispy!

Oh yeah and we also fixed some bugs...

  • Fixed UI bugs
  • Fixed bug where level and some XP information was not properly displayed on the main menu.
  • Removed "extra coin icon" from main menu and Profile leftover from Valentines Event.
  • Fixed Bug where the game would softlock after completing or would not run the tutorial level.
  • Fixed Bug where after a first local race, the track selection on the Track Vote Menu would not refresh for each local race thereafter.
  • Optimized some online interaction in the menu transitions.
  • Other minor bug fixes and optimizations.

