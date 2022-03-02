Twitch has updated their API, Streamer Dancefloor has now been updated to the newest version of the API and should be good forever now.
Streamer Dancefloor update for 2 March 2022
Twitch API Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Twitch has updated their API, Streamer Dancefloor has now been updated to the newest version of the API and should be good forever now.
Changed files in this update