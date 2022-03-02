 Skip to content

Streamer Dancefloor update for 2 March 2022

Twitch API Update

Streamer Dancefloor update for 2 March 2022 · Build 8298974

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Twitch has updated their API, Streamer Dancefloor has now been updated to the newest version of the API and should be good forever now.

Streamer Dancefloor Content Depot 1567721
