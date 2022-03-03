 Skip to content

GNOSIA update for 3 March 2022

Update Notes (3/3/2022)

Update Notes (3/3/2022)

Hi everyone,

Thank you so much for playing Gnosia.

Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in the update below.

  • Correction/adjustment of some localized text.
  • The bug causing the screen to go black when gameplay starts has been fixed, with the "save setting" file properly regenerated.

    *When resuming play, the name of the saved data will be temporarily rendered blank, but the game can be resumed normally.
  • A separate vsync-enabled build is now available for players who prefer a version with no framerate limit.

    Applicable branch: Closed Beta

    Pass: 68387392gnocb

    *There may be some issues with cursor movement in some environments with the vsync-enabled version of the build. If this occurs, please use the default build instead.

We hope you continue to enjoy Gnosia.

