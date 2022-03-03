Update Notes (3/3/2022)

Hi everyone,
Thank you so much for playing Gnosia.
Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in the update below.
- Correction/adjustment of some localized text.
- The bug causing the screen to go black when gameplay starts has been fixed, with the "save setting" file properly regenerated.
*When resuming play, the name of the saved data will be temporarily rendered blank, but the game can be resumed normally.
- A separate vsync-enabled build is now available for players who prefer a version with no framerate limit.
Applicable branch: Closed Beta
Pass: 68387392gnocb
*There may be some issues with cursor movement in some environments with the vsync-enabled version of the build. If this occurs, please use the default build instead.
We hope you continue to enjoy Gnosia.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1608290/
Playism
Visit the Playism Website
Follow us on Steam
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
Changed depots in closed_beta branch