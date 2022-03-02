Upload the record of the fastest victory of the first game, and the leaderboard function will be developed later.
Keng's Little Universe update for 2 March 2022
Version 5.2022.3 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Upload the record of the fastest victory of the first game, and the leaderboard function will be developed later.
Changed files in this update