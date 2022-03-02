 Skip to content

Rabbit Meadow update for 2 March 2022

Update Notes for V1.1

Hello everyone, I hope you've been enjoying Rabbit Meadow 🐰

This update adds 3 new options to your gameplay experience more comfortable.

  • Ability to disable motion blur
  • Adjustment for camera rotation speed
  • Adjustment for camera zoom speed

Enjoy!

