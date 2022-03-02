Update Notes for V1.1

Hello everyone, I hope you've been enjoying Rabbit Meadow 🐰
This update adds 3 new options to your gameplay experience more comfortable.
- Ability to disable motion blur
- Adjustment for camera rotation speed
- Adjustment for camera zoom speed
Enjoy!
