Idle Spiral Playtest update for 2 March 2022

Test [v0.0.9]

2 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Balanced : Now tornado prestige requires 999T, not 1T
  • Balanced : T upgrades cost
  • Balanced : Spiral Equation can be got from Spiral Battle
  • Added : New Story for Spiral Equation
  • Added : Reward display for Spiral Battle
  • Fixed : Spiral Battle UI Improved
  • Other : Currently, the spiral color is yellow. Currently we are developing an upgrade that changes the design of the spiral, which is a kind of placeholder. The design upgrade will also allow us to change the thickness of the spiral, etc. There will also be a variety of spiral designs.

