Test [v0.0.9]
- Balanced : Now tornado prestige requires 999T, not 1T
- Balanced : T upgrades cost
- Balanced : Spiral Equation can be got from Spiral Battle
- Added : New Story for Spiral Equation
- Added : Reward display for Spiral Battle
- Fixed : Spiral Battle UI Improved
- Other : Currently, the spiral color is yellow. Currently we are developing an upgrade that changes the design of the spiral, which is a kind of placeholder. The design upgrade will also allow us to change the thickness of the spiral, etc. There will also be a variety of spiral designs.
Changed files in this update