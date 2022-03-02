Ver1.0.3 Update Information

We have fixed the following issues.
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by these issues.
- Fixed an issue where equipment that is equipped by a specific member who is not in the party can be temporarily equipped by another character, such as Gau with his skill "leap"
We worked on fixing this issue with high priority as the game may have issues loading any saved data that experienced this issue. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by this issue.
- An issue where the game may not show some event scenes properly under certain circumstance.
We are still investigating this issue and will take action.
- A rare issue where battle progression gets blocked under certain circumstance.
We are still investigating this issue and will take action.
- Fixed an issue where actions during Auto-Battle become inappropriate right after a specific piece of equipment is changed.
- Fixed an issue where the game sometimes does not proceed correctly after loading a Quick Save data that was saved under specific circumstances.
- A rare issue where some monsters at the Coliseum might drop items they were not supposed to.
Other minor issues have been fixed as well.
More updates are planned moving forward.
Changed files in this update