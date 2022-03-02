Update 2022/3/2

New
- Increase portrait slots to 100
Usage after slot 21, You need to create a folder corresponding to the slot name and put the files in it as shown in the image below.
It will be revised again in the future.
Updates
- Adjusted the display method of portrait_b, following the one of 2/21.
- Auto-move cursor and change text color of healing target for healing spells during battle.
- Updated the comments of downloaded user scenarios to the latest version when installing/re-installing the scenario.
Fixes
- During combat, casting the spell "Raise Dead" would sometimes cancel the actions of surviving characters.
- When attacking with the magic effect "HP Suction Attack," unintended HP updates would occur in the party window during turn processing.
- An unintended message was displayed when casting a revive spell on a lost character during battle.
- There was a discrepancy between the display in the store and the display of equipable conditions in the character's item details.
Changed files in this update