 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 2 March 2022

Update 2022/3/2

Share · View all patches · Build 8298547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Increase portrait slots to 100

    Usage after slot 21, You need to create a folder corresponding to the slot name and put the files in it as shown in the image below.

    It will be revised again in the future.

Updates

  • Adjusted the display method of portrait_b, following the one of 2/21.
  • Auto-move cursor and change text color of healing target for healing spells during battle.
  • Updated the comments of downloaded user scenarios to the latest version when installing/re-installing the scenario.

Fixes

  • During combat, casting the spell "Raise Dead" would sometimes cancel the actions of surviving characters.
  • When attacking with the magic effect "HP Suction Attack," unintended HP updates would occur in the party window during turn processing.
  • An unintended message was displayed when casting a revive spell on a lost character during battle.
  • There was a discrepancy between the display in the store and the display of equipable conditions in the character's item details.

Changed files in this update

Wizardry The Five Ordeals Content Depot 1308701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.