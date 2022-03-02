March 2nd 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

- Karma Balance
[Soul of Magus]
Star Tempest
- Reduced the damage by 35%
Heart Stopper
- Reduced the damage by 25%
[Lightning Fang]
Lightning Drop
- Increased the damage by 60%
- System Revamp
- Reduced the remaining Rage gauge upon death from 80% to 60%.
- Reduced the amount of Rage gauge gained from being attacked.
- Increased the time being attacked for Mana Evade to activate by 1.5 seconds.
- Reduced the Hold Shift duration to use Mana Evade by half.
- When using Mana Evade, it will use Rage Break motion to make it easier to notice for all players. Furthermore, using Mana Evade will remove all debuffs from the caster and make them invincible for a certain duration to escape the enemy's attack.
- Event Mode - Deathmatch
- Previous event mode, Conquest will end, and Deathmatch will begin.
- ‘Play Event Battle Mission’ will be added to the weekly quest, and it will reward ‘Emote Random Cube’ when completed.
- Emote Random Cube will reward one of the below Emotes with equal rates.
- Content: Crab Legs, Shuffle, Forgive Me!, Love You, T Pose, Mime, Pop & Lock, Sad, Like, Lit, Dark Meditation, and Salute.
- Improvements
- Added Mana Evade on ‘Ensher’s Encyclopedia’ and ‘UI and Controls’.
- Improved visibility when you cannot use Mana Evade due to insufficient mana.
- Added Ensher, Crim, and Ethan’s Korean voice lines.
- Improved the character’s dash animation.
- Players can check the contents of the Progression Box without one in possession. Improved the Progression Box preview UI.
- Guild/Friend UI will be displayed on the main screen.
- In the Training Ground, ‘Manage Character’ will be visible as one of the basic shortcuts.
- Mitigated the frame drop in the PVP map, Regenie Monastery.
- Current channel information will be displayed on the Select Channel menu.
- Improved player UI when using skills with additional attack effects.
- When a new mail arrives, players can access the mailbox by clicking the mail icon on the upper left section of the screen.
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where equipping a Lv. 0 Karma would prevent players from entering the [Invasion] Abandoned Ruin 2 dungeon.
- Fixed a bug where equipping a Lv. 0 Karma would prevent players from entering the Abyss.
Changed files in this update