Screenshot functionality added and minor bug fixes - 2 March 2022

Thank you everyone who has played Brendan Keogh's Putting Challenge so far! The response to my tiny game has been really wonderful and I really appreciate it.

I have fixed a few small bugs that people have found in this update. Mostly tiny ones related to specific achievements and secret holes

Most importantly, I have added functionality for taking screenshots with the Steam overlay (F12 by default, usually). So please show us your amazing scores and near misses!

Thank you again for your support! If you have been enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review! It really helps.

Happy golfing!

Brendan