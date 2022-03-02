Update - v1.0.8

Greetings players!
We have just released a new update today, hope you guys enjoy the new content and happy gaming!
Update Details
・ Added new songs for the graveyard stage
・ Added new songs for the floating islands stage
Future updates
■ March 2022
・ Add 4-5 new songs
・ Add new note types
・ Add High-Load mode (limitation of punch speed and angle mode)
・ Improve UI and operability
■ April 2022
・ Add 4-5 new songs
・ Improve UI and operability
■ After May 2022
・ Add more new songs and stages periodically
・ Add more gauntlets and enemy colors periodically
・ Add more support for custom songs
Changed files in this update