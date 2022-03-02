Game Difficulty Level integrated for PC - Mac will be tomorrow

I have integrated game difficulty settings for the PC on the Main Menu Screen.
I will be working on uploading the Mac version tomorrow.
Expect more gameplay options to be integrated this week allowing for various types of challenges.
