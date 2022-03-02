 Skip to content

Carrier Commander update for 2 March 2022

Game Difficulty Level integrated for PC - Mac will be tomorrow

Share · View all patches · Build 8298053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have integrated game difficulty settings for the PC on the Main Menu Screen.

I will be working on uploading the Mac version tomorrow.

Expect more gameplay options to be integrated this week allowing for various types of challenges.

Changed files in this update

Carrier Commander Content Depot 1829121
  • Loading history…
