Update 4.1 - Hotfix

While working on revamping the tutorial for the game, we inadvertently introduced a bug during today's major update push.
If you find any bugs, hit us up on Steam Forums or on Discord: https://discord.gg/NekoGhostJump
Thanks!
-Victor
Changed files in this update