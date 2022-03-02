 Skip to content

Neko Ghost, Jump! update for 2 March 2022

Update 4.1 - Hotfix

While working on revamping the tutorial for the game, we inadvertently introduced a bug during today's major update push.

If you find any bugs, hit us up on Steam Forums or on Discord: https://discord.gg/NekoGhostJump

Thanks!

-Victor

