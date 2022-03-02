Vive Console Updated - 2.1.20.2

Vive Console
[General]
- Added more AMD GPU supports for Vive Pro 2 higher resolution modes.
[OpenXR Runtime]
- Adapted and passed OpenXR CTS 1.0.22.
- Added supports application depth on D3D11 graphic plugin.
- Allowed developers to choose between VR/MR experience for blending the content with real environment.
- Corrected ‘menu’ input path for VIVE Cosmos controller.
- Fixed an issue where display color is incorrect in OpenXR App.
- Fixed a game engine editor stop crash issue.
[OpenXR Hand Tracking API layer]
- Added ‘openvr_api.dll’ to support Lighthouse-based HMDs.
[OpenXR Facial Tracking API layer]
- Added support OpenXR extension “XR_HTC_facial_tracking”.
- Fixed an issue where Unity OpenXR eye gaze has no function.
- Fixed an issue where strange jitter is observed when App is pushed to background.
- Fixed an issue where Unity sometimes App gets stuck when gaze is enabled.
- Fixed an issue where Unity gaze tracking doesn’t work in Editor.
Changed files in this update