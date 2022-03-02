 Skip to content

VIVE Console for SteamVR update for 2 March 2022

Vive Console Updated - 2.1.20.2

Build 8297824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vive Console

[General]

  • Added more AMD GPU supports for Vive Pro 2 higher resolution modes.

[OpenXR Runtime]

  • Adapted and passed OpenXR CTS 1.0.22.
  • Added supports application depth on D3D11 graphic plugin.
  • Allowed developers to choose between VR/MR experience for blending the content with real environment.
  • Corrected ‘menu’ input path for VIVE Cosmos controller.
  • Fixed an issue where display color is incorrect in OpenXR App.
  • Fixed a game engine editor stop crash issue.

[OpenXR Hand Tracking API layer]

  • Added ‘openvr_api.dll’ to support Lighthouse-based HMDs.

[OpenXR Facial Tracking API layer]

  • Added support OpenXR extension “XR_HTC_facial_tracking”.
  • Fixed an issue where Unity OpenXR eye gaze has no function.
  • Fixed an issue where strange jitter is observed when App is pushed to background.
  • Fixed an issue where Unity sometimes App gets stuck when gaze is enabled.
  • Fixed an issue where Unity gaze tracking doesn’t work in Editor.

