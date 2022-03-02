Changed - Swords have been updated to allow for much easier stabbing. Enemies will also lose all health when stabbed in the head or chest.
Changed - Some projectiles have had their speeds boosted slightly.
Changed - The player model's hands more closely follow held objects.
Added - Various sounds
Big Booty Adventures update for 2 March 2022
3/1/2022 Update
