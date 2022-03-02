 Skip to content

Big Booty Adventures update for 2 March 2022

3/1/2022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8297717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed - Swords have been updated to allow for much easier stabbing. Enemies will also lose all health when stabbed in the head or chest.

Changed - Some projectiles have had their speeds boosted slightly.

Changed - The player model's hands more closely follow held objects.

Added - Various sounds

