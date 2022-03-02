 Skip to content

Short Circuit update for 2 March 2022

Shields Update 1.21

Shields Update 1.21

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

I am happy to roll out update 1.21. In this update :

  • New mechanic: Shields. When activated, the shield will block all damage as long as you have enough power ( power - damage ). When the attack is blocked, the attacker is bounced off of the victim, while both players get stunned
  • Health regen. Until now there was no way to regenerate health. This is now solved by giving health after a successful attack. Upon attack the attacker is rewarded with health equal to half of the damage he/she inflicted. This will make fights more dynamic, longer and will even things out in the long run. Upon more testing it is possible that this will be adjusted and/or changed.
  • Added visual flares on players to indicate if someone is moving or looking towards you
  • Players can now change game language. Lithuanian, Russian, Polish, Romanian, 中国人, Espaniol, France etc. Currently languages are auto-translated (Googler Translater)
  • Various game settings as well as input bindings are now saved to disk
  • Some other fixes/adjustments

I hope you like it and of course, as always and kind of feedback, thoughts, ideas and questions are welcome! Either here on Steam Community or in [url=https://discord.gg/JcvhM58xdW]Short Circuit Discord server.

Any feature ideas, changes are welcome and will be considered as the game is in an early and evolving phase.

