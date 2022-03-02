Shields Update 1.21

Hello everyone!
I am happy to roll out update 1.21. In this update :
- New mechanic: Shields. When activated, the shield will block all damage as long as you have enough power ( power - damage ). When the attack is blocked, the attacker is bounced off of the victim, while both players get stunned
- Health regen. Until now there was no way to regenerate health. This is now solved by giving health after a successful attack. Upon attack the attacker is rewarded with health equal to half of the damage he/she inflicted. This will make fights more dynamic, longer and will even things out in the long run. Upon more testing it is possible that this will be adjusted and/or changed.
- Added visual flares on players to indicate if someone is moving or looking towards you
- Players can now change game language. Lithuanian, Russian, Polish, Romanian, 中国人, Espaniol, France etc. Currently languages are auto-translated (Googler Translater)
- Various game settings as well as input bindings are now saved to disk
- Some other fixes/adjustments
I hope you like it and of course, as always and kind of feedback, thoughts, ideas and questions are welcome! Either here on Steam Community or in Short Circuit Discord server.

Any feature ideas, changes are welcome and will be considered as the game is in an early and evolving phase.
