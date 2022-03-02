 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 2 March 2022

1.38.2.1 (version 1440)

Share · View all patches · Build 8297090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

MAPS

Ember:

  • Dramatically increased FPS by roughly 30-50% in most areas
  • Changed spawn selection and loading screen image designs
  • Revamped spawn selection location names
  • Fixed radar alignment for spectators
  • Elevator no longer kills you when stood underneath the doors
  • Items can now appear behind the Lighthouse and at the underground geyser
  • Added new rock path in Ruins (previously named Kasbah)
  • Fixed stuck spot in Ruins
  • Added new jump path to roofs at Industry (previously named Town)
  • Fixed misaligned clips at Industry
  • Lowered wall height to create a new route at Research (previously named Charlie)
  • Improved movement on stairs at Rock Pool B (previously named East Tunnel)
  • Remade collision mesh on all rock props to increase accuracy
  • Added new “chumble” models to further dunglify the chunky flumpston areas
  • Improved lighting at various parts of the map
  • Optimized water material
  • Fixed some areas where it was possible to see through walls
  • Other minor fixes (Thanks Joaokaka1998)

Vineyard:

  • Fixed stuck spots
  • Fixed various bugs

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Finnish, German, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Thai, and Ukrainian

Changed files in this update

