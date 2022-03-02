1.38.2.1 (version 1440)

MAPS
Ember:
- Dramatically increased FPS by roughly 30-50% in most areas
- Changed spawn selection and loading screen image designs
- Revamped spawn selection location names
- Fixed radar alignment for spectators
- Elevator no longer kills you when stood underneath the doors
- Items can now appear behind the Lighthouse and at the underground geyser
- Added new rock path in Ruins (previously named Kasbah)
- Fixed stuck spot in Ruins
- Added new jump path to roofs at Industry (previously named Town)
- Fixed misaligned clips at Industry
- Lowered wall height to create a new route at Research (previously named Charlie)
- Improved movement on stairs at Rock Pool B (previously named East Tunnel)
- Remade collision mesh on all rock props to increase accuracy
- Added new “chumble” models to further dunglify the chunky flumpston areas
- Improved lighting at various parts of the map
- Optimized water material
- Fixed some areas where it was possible to see through walls
- Other minor fixes (Thanks Joaokaka1998)
Vineyard:
- Fixed stuck spots
- Fixed various bugs
Extra notes