v1.0.1 - Week one fixes and additions

Howdy all,
Just released v1.0.1
Changelog:
- The 'P' key can now be used to pause/unpause the game in addition to the 'Escape' key
- Game screen is now freely resizable
- Local multiplayer snakes no longer controllable before countdown timer
- Some minor latency-padding changes
- Chaos modes now unlock correctly when achieving a 40 ball combo
- New mode unlock achievements should be unlocked immediately instead of requiring a game restart
Let me know if any issues, enjoy!
Changed files in this update