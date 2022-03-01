 Skip to content

SnOut 2 update for 1 March 2022

v1.0.1 - Week one fixes and additions

Share · View all patches · Build 8296876 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy all,

Just released v1.0.1

Changelog:

  • The 'P' key can now be used to pause/unpause the game in addition to the 'Escape' key
  • Game screen is now freely resizable
  • Local multiplayer snakes no longer controllable before countdown timer
  • Some minor latency-padding changes
  • Chaos modes now unlock correctly when achieving a 40 ball combo
  • New mode unlock achievements should be unlocked immediately instead of requiring a game restart

Let me know if any issues, enjoy!

