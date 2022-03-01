 Skip to content

FREUS update for 1 March 2022

Update 03 2022.3.1

Build 8296681 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

#Added support for the Xbox controller.

#Fixed the problem when the bow and arrow are fired. (If this problem caused you a very unpleasant experience during the game, then I sincerely apologize to you!)

