Polyville Canyon update for 1 March 2022

Polyville Canyon v1.2.3 - Minor updates & fixes

1 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor updates and fixes for v1.2.3

Changelog Version 1.2.3

  • Minor updates and fixes

  • Adjusted size of large hills in the Canyon to be able to place items closer to the edges

  • Reduced time in between music tracks from 10 seconds to 5 seconds

