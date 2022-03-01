Range Day VR Update 13

Hello everyone
Yes, we know we suck but we did finally get around to releasing that long overdue large game update. And as a way to thank all of you who have been waiting a large sale discount will be happening soon if you would like to check out our little game.
So what’s news you ask?
-Support for index, vive, and oculus latest controllers
-New hand animation system.
-New guns.
-New Ranges
-Updated graphic engine
-Updated physics engine.
-LOTS AND LOTS of bug fixes
What’s next you ask? In a patch coming soon we are implementing custom paper targets so you can shoot at what ever your imagination allows you to import in .jpg and png file format.
Changed files in this update