Range Day VR Update 13

Hello everyone

Yes, we know we suck but we did finally get around to releasing that long overdue large game update. And as a way to thank all of you who have been waiting a large sale discount will be happening soon if you would like to check out our little game.

So what’s news you ask?

-Support for index, vive, and oculus latest controllers

-New hand animation system.

-New guns.

-New Ranges

-Updated graphic engine

-Updated physics engine.

-LOTS AND LOTS of bug fixes

What’s next you ask? In a patch coming soon we are implementing custom paper targets so you can shoot at what ever your imagination allows you to import in .jpg and png file format.