 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Afterthought update for 1 March 2022

Patchnotes 1.9 - Boss #4

Share · View all patches · Build 8295854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

  • New: You can now keep the block button pressed to extend the duration of True Block (at a higher cost of Boxes from the Black Bar)

  • New: You will now slide on the ground for several frames instead of instantly losing all of your speed (speed gets reduced by 50%)

    **

  • Added: Boss Stage 4 with all effects and gameplay

  • Added: Scenic Transition to Boss Stage 4

  • Added: One new Graffiti in Cycle 5

  • New: You can now view the time thresholds to reach certain ranks in speedrun mode

  • Fixed: Ghost Positions are now interpolating for smooth movement

  • Fixed: Strange Sliding of player on 45 degree ceilings is now eliminated

Changed files in this update

Afterthought Content Depot 1400631
  • Loading history…
Afterthought Dev Content Depot 1400632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.