Patchnotes 1.9 - Boss #4

**
-
New: You can now keep the block button pressed to extend the duration of True Block (at a higher cost of Boxes from the Black Bar)
-
New: You will now slide on the ground for several frames instead of instantly losing all of your speed (speed gets reduced by 50%)
**
-
Added: Boss Stage 4 with all effects and gameplay
-
Added: Scenic Transition to Boss Stage 4
-
Added: One new Graffiti in Cycle 5
-
New: You can now view the time thresholds to reach certain ranks in speedrun mode
-
Fixed: Ghost Positions are now interpolating for smooth movement
-
Fixed: Strange Sliding of player on 45 degree ceilings is now eliminated
