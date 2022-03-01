Hotfixes #2

Here are the first hotfixes to the February update:
- Improved the UI notifications in the tutorial
- Changed the game Icon
- Fixed Rage-mode tutorial message disappear too fast
- Fixed slow motion still active after the tutorial message disappear
- Fixed skill tree stuck in the screen even after the player remove it
Don't forget to join our discord server
More updates will come very soon, please keep in contact with us on:
Twitter
Presskit
Website
Facebook
Media Contact and Questions:
geekymousegames@gmail.com
Changed files in this update