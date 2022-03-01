 Skip to content

Everlasting Guilt update for 1 March 2022

Hotfixes #2

1 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the first hotfixes to the February update:

  • Improved the UI notifications in the tutorial
  • Changed the game Icon
  • Fixed Rage-mode tutorial message disappear too fast
  • Fixed slow motion still active after the tutorial message disappear
  • Fixed skill tree stuck in the screen even after the player remove it

