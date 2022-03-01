Discord Rich Me! vC2

Version vC2: 1st March, 2022 [Early Access End Update 2]
- Potential fix for Timed Image presences not saving your settings
- Potential fix for Timed Text presences not saving your settings
- Added V-Sync, now the application will have the same FPS as your monitor refresh rate (Waiting for your feedback :) )
- Now the "Tutorial" button will open a link instead of trying to open the local file, this will fix some compatibility issues for some users.
- Started coding the new feature "Custom Code" for advanced users.
Changed files in this update