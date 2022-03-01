 Skip to content

Discord Rich Me! update for 1 March 2022

Discord Rich Me! vC2

Share · View all patches · Build 8295076 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version vC2: 1st March, 2022 [Early Access End Update 2]

  • Potential fix for Timed Image presences not saving your settings
  • Potential fix for Timed Text presences not saving your settings
  • Added V-Sync, now the application will have the same FPS as your monitor refresh rate (Waiting for your feedback :) )
  • Now the "Tutorial" button will open a link instead of trying to open the local file, this will fix some compatibility issues for some users.
  • Started coding the new feature "Custom Code" for advanced users.

