HotFix 1.0.4

Changelog:
- New Feature: Show/Hide your gear. I heard that y’all don’t like purple as much as I do.
- New Feature: You can kiss your spouse in both Werewolf-form and ElkDemon-form.
- Decreased zombie breeding chance to prevent a zombie apocalypse on your farm. I recommend wearing armor when tending to them to prevent dying.
- Added an Aggro/Passive button for minions. You can see what each button does in the Tutorial (check Settings to turn it ON).
- Changed how you can open Animal Information to make it easier. Click with your pointer when next to your livestock to open it.
- Fixed the Oil and Metal Bar loophole.
- You can no longer give weapons as gifts. No one wants them, I can promise you that.
- Disabled the Werewolf Cutscene when starting the ‘Werewolf Madness’ quest.
- Added better descriptions in the Sewing Machine. Ex. Alpaca Cloth, Vampire Cloth, and Cloth.
- Added a top-secret ‘Surprise’ for the player to find.
- Added more achievements.
- Fixed floors 16 and 17 not showing properly.
- Chests can be opened in all 4 four directions (instead of only two).
- Fixed the Blood Altar progress upon loading.
- Disabled minions in the Goblin Throne Room. They’re too aggressive and don't like King Lud.
- Fixed Beltain Dance requests. Happy flower festival!
- Fixed Minnie (the cat) and you may pet her now.
If you are still having any of these issues after updating your game, then please let me know as soon as you can. Thank you~!
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
Changed files in this update