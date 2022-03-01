V 0.0.3.6
-
I’ve made jumping over buildings using the fans more satisfying and meaningful. You now grind over buildings instead of jumping over them. You won’t be able to slow down, but you can control your direction.
-
Grinding an awning now recharges your battery incrementally while grinding. They’re drained after grinding them.
-
Three new Body slot perks that affect your drone.
Fire Shot - Your drone has a chance to burn enemies.
Cryo Shot -Your drone has a chance to Freeze enemies.
*Wattz Shot -Your drone has a chance to Wattz enemies.
Each of these can be stacked two times. The chance of the effect increases with two stacks.
-
Added a wind sound effect when launching into the air from a fan.
-
”Explosive Shot” perk has been changed so that the explosion happens slightly after your bullet lands as opposed to immediately. They’re also slightly randomized and look better.
-
”Elemental Burst” perk for traps now affects patrols, turrets, drones, generators and cars. Previously it only affected enemy cyborgs.
-
Fire damage caused by melee attacks on turrets, drones, cars and generators is now calculated by the melee fire stat like it is with enemy cyborgs.
-
Your drone’s bullets no longer create explosions when the player has the “Explosive Bullets” perk.
-
The sound effect when you land on a building no longer loops every few seconds.
-
The “Fiery Trail” grenade perk spawns fire with a set damage of 10 damage each tick as opposed to being linked to your thrown fire stat.
-
Enemies are knocked back half as far when shooting their guns.
