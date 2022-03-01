 Skip to content

Age of Grit update for 1 March 2022

Version 1.0.2 - Wings and Rudders Update

Last edited by Wendy

Howdy! Hope everyone is doing well!

Changelog

  • added dozens of new wings and rudders! These let players add a bit of flair to their ship as well add small passive combat bonuses.
  • fixed bug where occasionally a weapon would miss but would appear to the player to have hit
  • lots of improvements to feedback during battles
  • fixed bug where tutorials could get unintentionally triggered
  • added TONS more variety to weapon SFX. Also added various new weapon visual effects.
  • slightly adjusted dialog timings to speed up conversations a bit
  • rebalanced damage for some weapons
  • dialog improvements
  • misc minor changes/improvements

As always thanks for all the reviews, feedback, and support! Please share the game if you can and send any input to support@iqsoup.com.

