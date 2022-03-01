Version 1.0.2 - Wings and Rudders Update

Howdy! Hope everyone is doing well!
Changelog
- added dozens of new wings and rudders! These let players add a bit of flair to their ship as well add small passive combat bonuses.
- fixed bug where occasionally a weapon would miss but would appear to the player to have hit
- lots of improvements to feedback during battles
- fixed bug where tutorials could get unintentionally triggered
- added TONS more variety to weapon SFX. Also added various new weapon visual effects.
- slightly adjusted dialog timings to speed up conversations a bit
- rebalanced damage for some weapons
- dialog improvements
- misc minor changes/improvements
As always thanks for all the reviews, feedback, and support! Please share the game if you can and send any input to support@iqsoup.com.
