Major Content Update!

Crunch Element's largest content update is now here! 10 new stages have been added for a total of 21 maps to hone your CQB skills! In addition to new maps, significant performance optimizations have been done making the overall experience much smoother.
This update also comes with a few other things, so your feedback will important for features like the new radio comms system and further testing of climbing, C4, and the MP9.
Changelog
- Added 10 new maps!
- Huge performance improvements
- Implemented radio comms (press trigger by neck/shoulders)
- Increased jump height
- Made backpack more accessible near shoulders
- Updated Vive turning to be touch based
- New color grading
- Added ambient sounds
- Updated category of C4 to be a secondary item
- Updated magazines in primary weapons to be able to be grabbed out of gun
- Added icons to recycle-ables
- Changed model of enemy loot
- Added wanted signs in hideout
To celebrate this new update, you can now save 33% off on Crunch Element for a limited time!
Changed files in this update