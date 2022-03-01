Major Content Update!

Crunch Element's largest content update is now here! 10 new stages have been added for a total of 21 maps to hone your CQB skills! In addition to new maps, significant performance optimizations have been done making the overall experience much smoother.

This update also comes with a few other things, so your feedback will important for features like the new radio comms system and further testing of climbing, C4, and the MP9.

Changelog

Added 10 new maps!

Huge performance improvements

Implemented radio comms (press trigger by neck/shoulders)

Increased jump height

Made backpack more accessible near shoulders

Updated Vive turning to be touch based

New color grading

Added ambient sounds

Updated category of C4 to be a secondary item

Updated magazines in primary weapons to be able to be grabbed out of gun

Added icons to recycle-ables

Changed model of enemy loot

Added wanted signs in hideout

To celebrate this new update, you can now save 33% off on Crunch Element for a limited time!