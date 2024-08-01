OUT NOW I Thalassa: Edge of the Abyss has launched on Steam! 🚢

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone! We're so excited to see Thalassa: Edge of the Abyss launch on Steam! We cannot wait to see your reaction to our game and follow Cam through a melancholic journey of self-discovery, intricate relationships, and sea drenched sorrow.

Thalassa: Edge of the Abyss is OUT NOW on Steam!

About Thalassa: Edge of the Abyss

Follow the journey of deep-sea diver Cam and undertake an expedition to the final resting place of the Thalassa, Cam’s old ship, which now lays shipwrecked and abandoned on the sea floor.

To uncover the answers Cam so desperately seeks, players must explore the wreckage, pick through clues left by Cam’s old crew, and piece together the events, ultimately uncovering the truth behind the Thalassa’s untimely end.

🚢 Key Features:

An Emotional Journey – Follow the personal struggles of each member of the Thalassa, and explore how stress, grief, and loss impact the mind.

Uncover the Mystery – As the only diver left, head down to the Thalassa’s final resting place, discover clues, and piece them together to unravel the events leading up to disaster

