Patch Notes 1.0.0.20

Added
- Lootable corpses added to Myrland
- Steep slopes will now cause players to slide instead of free fall. Players will still take fall damage if slide speed becomes too great.
- Added a new cave in Haven to explore.
Changes
- Leaving Haven should no longer lock you from going to an alternative Myrland.
- Polished house placement mode visuals.
- Added Red Priests outside of all keep locations.
- You can no longer mail coins while also requesting coin on delivery.
- Only pets that are close to you when you logout will follow you to alt myrlands.
- Updated navmesh all over the world that could get pets stuck.
- Fall damage reduced for mounts.
- Prevent certain ini files from being modified outside of the game.
- Removed Myrland alt 3 and 4.
- Increased Tephra yield to match removal of alt servers.
- Increased the max capacity of all servers.
Fixes
- Fixed several crashes on the server.
- Fixed rare crash when crafting armor.
- Fixed missing water in some areas.
- Removed alignment from spellbook. It was unused and displaying placeholder text.
- Fixed bug where getting corrupted while already corrupted would result in two corrupt debuff icons instead of refreshing it.
- It is no longer possible to bring bags with you from Haven.
- Lots of world fixes.
- Fixed flickering horizon in Haven.
- Players should no longer get stuck under the landscape in Haven.
- Lootable corpses now align a lot better to ground.
- Updated some skills descriptions.
- Spellbook background now changes to represent the selected magic school.
- Updated a font to make it easier to distinguish between letters.
- Fixed bug where after renaming personal notes you had to search for its old name when using the search bar.
- Fixed bug where spellcasting animation would sometimes get stuck.
- Guild members & friends now get sorted alphabetically.
- Opening map through inventory now shows you the Haven map if you're in Haven, otherwise it will show the Myrland map.
- Fixed whispers
- Communications server optimization
- Network engine optimization
- You should no longer hear VoIP from other instances
- Fixed Marksmanship skill not gaining experience.
- Fixed not being able to resurrect at 0 standing.
- Fixed issue that could cause decorations in houses and keeps to be reset when a node was restarted.
- Fixed leak that forced us to restart Myrland servers now and then due to lag.
- Made several changes to how pets are moved between Myrland Main and alts when switching servers.
- Pet bags that are equipped and get destroyed will now drop their items to the ground if they have any.
- You can now give murder counts to people who are offline or on another node.
- Fixed crafting UI sound not being adjustable by volume slider.
- Login news now retries if it fails to get the latest news.
- Candle light vfx is now locked to the base of candles.
- Fixed broken mana heal spell message.
- Fixed wrong defense values on Tagmatons.
- Corrected the Pansar Carapace butcher yield.
- Fixed several issues with AI leashing when they should not.
- Removed unused pet broker categories.
Quality of life
- You can now delete multiple items at once by using ALT + Right-click or simply dragging items outside of your inventory.
- Added a confirmation message when abandoning your pet.
- Journal entries are now sorted alphabetically.
- You can now hold the craft button to continuously craft when using any crafting workbench.
- Right-clicking items while using crafting UI now more intuitively updates its item slots.
- Item slots in crafting UI now only reset when necessary.
- -Slightly increased range when trying to open pet bags. Sometimes the pet would stop following just out of range meaning you couldn't access it when encumbered.
- You can now hold the 'Scribe' button to continuously scribe the same stack of scrolls.
- Added sort by ascending/descending option in broker.
Changed files in this update