Fire & Steel v1.2.0 - Changelog
Localization
- The game is being translated to several different languages, go to Settings > Gameplay > Language to select a different language.
- Currently Turkish and Spanish are supported as a start, support for Portuguese(BR), Italian, German, Russian, French, Japanese, and Chinese will arrive very soon.
UI
- Added color to the controls text within the settings screen to distinguish the controls from their descriptions.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where loading the first level and leaving caused the Resume button on the main menu to be greyed out.
- Fixed a mixup between the names of level 10 and 12.
- Fixed a button deselect issue with the volume reset confirmation prompt.
- Adjusted the alignment of several text boxes to allow for localization.
