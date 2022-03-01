 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fire & Steel update for 1 March 2022

Fire & Steel v1.2.0 - Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 8294655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fire & Steel v1.2.0 - Changelog

Localization

  • The game is being translated to several different languages, go to Settings > Gameplay > Language to select a different language.
  • Currently Turkish and Spanish are supported as a start, support for Portuguese(BR), Italian, German, Russian, French, Japanese, and Chinese will arrive very soon.

UI

  • Added color to the controls text within the settings screen to distinguish the controls from their descriptions.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where loading the first level and leaving caused the Resume button on the main menu to be greyed out.
  • Fixed a mixup between the names of level 10 and 12.
  • Fixed a button deselect issue with the volume reset confirmation prompt.
  • Adjusted the alignment of several text boxes to allow for localization.

Changed files in this update

Fire & Steel Content Depot 1791791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.