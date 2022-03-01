 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Guardians of Orion (Phase 2) update for 1 March 2022

GOO2 | Patch v2.0.79

Share · View all patches · Build 8294608 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have just published another update for the GOO2. Thanks to all players who helped report or discover these notes:

[ v2.0.79 ]

• FIXED: Inventory pop-up panels rendering out of view.

• FIXED: Missing inventory pop-ups for certain item types.

Guardians of Orion (Phase 2) @ Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/407840/

ORION: Prelude @ Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/104900

DANKIE @ Twitter

https://twitter.com/dankiedev

DANKIE @ Discord

https://discord.gg/cY5XHC3

Changed files in this update

The Orion Project Content Depot 407841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.