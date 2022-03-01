GOO2 | Patch v2.0.79

We have just published another update for the GOO2. Thanks to all players who helped report or discover these notes:
[ v2.0.79 ]
• FIXED: Inventory pop-up panels rendering out of view.
• FIXED: Missing inventory pop-ups for certain item types.
