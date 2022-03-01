Wordies - Update 0.16

Wordies v0.16 has arrived!
And that means Wordies is now available to the general public! We hope you enjoy your time playing the project we've spent hours working on.
Features
- Refined global leaderboards
- Changed fonts
- Altered Button Appearances
- Added Main Menu
- Renamed regular mode to 'freeplay'
- Added button for new mode called 'Hangman' (coming soon)
- Improved animations and set playthrough rate to 60 fps
- Added discord rich presence
- Added real time clock to update daily word universally
- Improved general flow of UI
Bug Fixes
- Confirmation prompt now always shows when going from freeplay to daily word while in a game
- When completing the daily word, your streaks & stats are no longer effected
- Load up animation has been refined to allow for API connections before interacting with the game
Enjoy, and welcome to Wordies!
Changed files in this update