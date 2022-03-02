AI Roguelite released for early access

Recently implemented features:
- Boss: Each area level 3 or above has a 10% chance of spawning a boss. Defeating the boss allows you to make a portal to another universe of your choosing
- Mini-quests: Each place has a chance of spawning a task. You can try to complete the quest via an item or ability.
- Blocked places: Each place (beyond the first adjacent places) requires submitting an item or ability to try to unlock it.
- Abilities: Each item above uncommon rarity can grant abilities when equipped. Abilities are generated by the AI based on the item name and can be very open-ended such as "cold fusion" or "puppies! puppies everywhere!" (a real example). Abilities start in a depleted state and need to be recharged by consuming an item which heals you. Abilities can be used in combat, mini-quests or unlocking a new area
- Item quality: Each item has a rarity (common, uncommon, rare, epic, legendary) and can include bonus attributes such as % chance to not be consumed during usage as well as % chance to bias the text AI. Biasing the text AI means, for example, instead of saying "you attack with the [weapon]", it would prompt the story generator with "you expertly attack with the [weapon]", increasing the chances the generated story depicts a successful attack.
Highest-priority bug fixes
- Improve accuracy of checking event results (whether it was successful, led to injury, etc)
- Improve text generation of NPC's, enemies and places.
- Test accuracy across more model sizes than just the 1.3B (at least also the 2.7B)
Upcoming features
- Better interaction with NPC's, such as an opinion system, and ability to recruit them to be your follower
- Better questing system, possible quest detection from interactions
- More interesting combat with varying degrees of injury and potentially "status effects" such as checking whether you were stunned
- Possibly open-ended "status effects" by including part of the last event as part of the current turn's text (e.g. theoretically if the model is smart enough, when something's covered in oil then the resulting events from a fireball should be more devastating)
- New main theme for the main menu soundtrack.
Longterm plan
- Monitor the state of GPT-like technology and see whether it's ever feasible to either use a bigger model on the GPU or use a paid online API. If OpenAI's "instruct GPT" becomes open-sourced, it could give this game a huge boost to realism.
- Monitor the state of vqgan-clip-like technology to see whether there's anything that can generate better images or do it faster, without incurring extra costs. e.g. NVIDIA technologies, OpenAI dall-e, OpenAI glide.
The priorities may move up or down. Please feel free to give feedback on which tasks you feel should be prioritized.