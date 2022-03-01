Patch Update 1.1.15

Dear monarchs!

Wait, my monarch, where are you going? What do you mean you've got to try on some new clothes!? And who let these horses loose? Ugh! The amount of work I have to do around here! Well, no matter, let me jot down these newest changes and updates to our lands for all to read.

Bug fixes:

Patched up the money purse. Coins should no longer drop randomly without the ruler's consent.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes prevent the player from sailing away to another island. The issue seems to have been related to the refresh rate of the player's monitor. Please let us know if the problem still occurs by sending a report to our support portal!

Archers in the Norse Lands setting should now have enough courage to actually board the boat when the ruler rings the bell, instead of idling by the dock.

Removed some sweet tunes so that only one music track, rather than two, is playing over the credits after the player has destroyed the final Greed cave in the campaign.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause the game to crash and display a Unity error on boot.

The achievements "On the Ninth Day" and "I am an Equestrian" should now trigger correctly.

Fixed several mechanics and visual issues for the Crusher Greed.

Fixed an issue that would force the game to boot in 5x zoom after the first load, regardless of previous settings.

Fixed a visual issue that would sometimes cause the armor to turn invisible on armored Big Greed.

Fixed an issue that would cause Big Greed to follow a ruler transformed by Loki or Gebel's ability.

Fixed a visual issue that would cause Greed copied by Loki's ability to highlight incorrectly when it suffers damage.

Fixed a visual issue in the Shogun setting that would cause the Warhorse mount to display the wrong skin when using the Inspire ability.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause the Norse Lands item shrine to cycle to a different item while the ruler was making a payment.

Fixed a rare issue that prevented players from earning ranks in Challenge Islands.

Fixed the positions of layers and backgrounds for several structures in the game.

Fixed an error in the Korean localization.

Minor visual, UI, and audio fixes.

Changes:

Your ruler will now wear the cursed crown in all campaign settings after earning it in all single-player Challenge Islands.

The Sleipnir mount will now show the correct running animation in the forest.

Units who are called to the walls by the Horn will now stand closer to the action.

Players will now have different colored wolf cubs when playing co-op Dire Island in the Shogun setting.

Additions:

Added a keyboard shortcut (Ctrl+F12 on Windows/Linux, Cmd+F12 on Mac) that immediately exports your save file and logs to a zipped file on your desktop. This should prove helpful if you ever need to report an issue to our support portal.

Whew, my hand's cramping after penning all that. Hmm, what else is there to share... Oh! I know, how about this lovely illustration painted by our own dear Monarch. I have no idea what this haiku they've written is about, but perhaps it's a hint of future changes?

Thank you to everyone who's sent feedback and bug reports for Kingdom Two Crowns. 🙏 Be sure to join our Discord and follow us on Twitter!

Onward and safe travels! 👑