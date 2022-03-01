 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Infinite Progression update for 1 March 2022

Release 4.0.2 changes

Share · View all patches · Build 8293833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fix multiplayer
  • DLC now requests install instead of workshop

Changed files in this update

Infinite Progression Content Depot 1794711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.