Beat Saber v1.20.0 With Free OSTV Released

Hey players! A big, free update containing OST 5, Arc Notes, Chain Notes and a new lighting system just launched!
Enjoy six tracks composed exclusively for Beat Saber by community loved artists. We're also launching a new environment featuring our new advanced lighting system with 136 independently, rotationally, controllable lights. We also added two new note types - Arcs and Chains! Check out the song list and full release notes down below.
Song List:
- Schwank - $1.78
- EEWK - Curtains (All Night Long)
- Camellia - Final-Boss-Chan
- Tanger - Firestarter
- The Living Tombstone - I Wanna Be A Machine
- Jaroslav Beck feat. Meredith Bull - Magic
Release notes:
- Added 6-song Original Soundtrack V
- Added new environment containing the new lighting system
- Added new note type 'Arc', a long sliding beam that extends between notes allowing better expression of longer sounds and to guide players with new pattern types
- Added new note type 'Chain', a short series of thin notes with a small gap between them Allows for better expression of sounds that are quick and 'burst' like in nature
- Scoring backend has been changed to account for new note types, including when score is processed in real time
- Added slanted/diagonal Arrowless notes
- Performance improvements
- Negative offset for levels has been added for official use
- Beatmap data structure has been majorly reworked
- Small tweaks and bug fixes
Changed files in this update