Beat Saber update for 8 March 2022

Beat Saber v1.20.0 With Free OSTV Released

Beat Saber update for 8 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey players! A big, free update containing OST 5, Arc Notes, Chain Notes and a new lighting system just launched!

Enjoy six tracks composed exclusively for Beat Saber by community loved artists. We're also launching a new environment featuring our new advanced lighting system with 136 independently, rotationally, controllable lights. We also added two new note types - Arcs and Chains! Check out the song list and full release notes down below.

Song List:

  • Schwank - $1.78
  • EEWK - Curtains (All Night Long)
  • Camellia - Final-Boss-Chan
  • Tanger - Firestarter
  • The Living Tombstone - I Wanna Be A Machine
  • Jaroslav Beck feat. Meredith Bull - Magic

Release notes:

  • Added 6-song Original Soundtrack V
  • Added new environment containing the new lighting system
  • Added new note type 'Arc', a long sliding beam that extends between notes allowing better expression of longer sounds and to guide players with new pattern types
  • Added new note type 'Chain', a short series of thin notes with a small gap between them Allows for better expression of sounds that are quick and 'burst' like in nature
  • Scoring backend has been changed to account for new note types, including when score is processed in real time
  • Added slanted/diagonal Arrowless notes
  • Performance improvements
  • Negative offset for levels has been added for official use
  • Beatmap data structure has been majorly reworked
  • Small tweaks and bug fixes

