World of MiniMonsters update for 1 March 2022

UPDATE #9 - SMALL COMBAT IMPROVEMENT

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small optimisation update for combat allows combat to run more smoothly, as well as properly displaying some graphics that were not displayed when recording your own screen for streaming.

V.1.33

